Henrico County Public Schools handing out wifi devices, laptop repairs for students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be handing out wifi devices, setting up mobile hubs and repairing and exchanging laptops for students.
On March 18 technology vans will be outside of four high schools acting as ‘mobile technology hubs’.
Up to 400 wifi hot spot devices will be handed out to students and staffers who don’t have internet access at home.
Techs will also be on hand to repair school-issued laptops or exchange out ones that can not be easily repaired.
Vans will be located at these schools Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:
- Deep Run
- Douglas Freeman
- Hermitage
- Highland Springs
Because of the limited number of wifi devices, students had to previously sign up for a device and let the school division know they did not have internet access at home.
Henrico County Public Schools says that Comcast announced it was offering two free months of home internet service to low-income families who qualify for the company’s “Internet Essentials” service.
For more information on Comcast’s Internet Essentials service, click here.
