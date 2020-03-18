Health experts encourage people who have traveled abroad to self-quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of midnight Wednesday there were 67 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus in Virginia reached 68 with over 1000 people testing for the virus statewide.
The response to stop the spread of the virus has caused statewide school closures and caused businesses to temporarily close their doors to prevent large gathering to mitigate the risk of communicable exposure.
“With quarantine, we suspect that there has been exposure, but the individual hasn’t developed any symptoms or have been diagnosed with anything,” Richmond-Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula, said.
Avula says individuals who have recently traveled abroad to areas that have been significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 quarantine themselves even in they believe they haven’t contracted, because they could be ore at risk of carrying the virus.
“The point of quarantine is to be able to monitor your own to see that the disease is not incubating inside of you,” Avula said.
If you clear the incubation period then the risk of you developing disease is next to nothing.
Although the incubation period for COVID-19 can be as few as 6 days after infection, experts recommend up to 14 days because the symptoms can take longer than a week to develop.
“With communicable diseases like COVID-19, we don’t always know when we’ve been exposed which is why it’s self-quarantine is such an important step to protect others,” Avula said.
Avula says self-quarantine should not be confused with isolation whereby an individual has been diagnosed with an illness or has exhibited symptoms and is then required by a health professional to isolate from the public for additional time.
"With COVID-19 we’re asking for 72 hours post-resolution of fever or complete resolution of symptoms, that’s the isolation period that we’re currently using in Virginia," Avula said. "
Avula says the federal guidance regarding isolation says that an infected individual must have two consecutive negative tests of COVID-19 within 24-hours of each other, but limits with the availability of tests make it.
“If you are out and about the potential that you could develop symptoms and then transmit them to someone else is not insignificant," Avula said.
