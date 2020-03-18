GRTC suspends fare collection until further notice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Thursday, GRTC will suspend all on-board fare collection. This affects all Pulse, local, and express commuter bus routes and all CARE services, except CARE On-Demand.
Bus passengers are instructed to enter and exit through the rear doors only and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Front-door access will be permitted only for passengers needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance to access the bus. ADA accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance, and families with children in strollers.
“In continuing service during this state of emergency, our first priority remains the safety, health, and financial well-being of our employees, their families, and our riders. By eliminating close interactions at bus fareboxes, we can better implement social distancing by avoiding interaction in this high contact space,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm.
The company also added an additional Pulse bus to service to allow riders to spread out on more buses.
Meanwhile, GRTC has doubled the frequency of cleanings on all vehicles.
GRTC and RideFinders offices are closed to the public, and all GRTC public meetings are canceled.
