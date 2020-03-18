Groups continue delivering crucial supplies to seniors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The elderly are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus and many of them are very much in need of crucial items such as food and medication, but there are groups making sure those essentials are still being provided during these difficult times.
“We’re prepared for this; we have been for the last three weeks,” said Feed More CEO Doug Pick.
He says at any given time, Feed More has two to three million pounds of food for their clients.
Since the coronavirus outbreak dominated headlines, Pick says they’ve seen an increase in demand in the pantries, but the virus has also taken a toll on their volunteer force.
“Many of them being older, so we’ve had to change the model. We’ll move it to five frozen meals, one delivery a week, which reduces the interaction with the seniors and reduces the need for volunteers," he said.
Pick say there have also been requests to increase their mobile distribution from 150 families to 250 families.
“More and more of our patients are opting to take advantage of our home delivery, and we’re excited about it,” Brown said.
Brown runs the pharmacy with his wife, Dr. Shantelle Brown. The two are devoted to keeping their clients safe and healthy.
“We are essential personnel. We’re in the front lines, so we’ll be here, and we’ve kind of assured our patients that we will be here,” said Dr. Brown.
But they are also protecting themselves and their workers, and so the staff wears masks and gloves.
"We’re taking extra precautions,” said Rob Brown, adding that there is talks of possibly extending their delivery area further than the Church Hill neighborhood.
