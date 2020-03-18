Governor Northam will hold daily briefings on coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam announced his office will hold daily briefings at 11 a.m. on the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Northam ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus.
Northam also urged Virginians on Tuesday to comply with new federal guidelines not to gather in groups of more than 10 and for people older than 65 to self-quarantine.
The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.
