Goochland Drive-in Theater opening with modifications

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The Goochland Drive-in Theater will be opening this weekend but will have some modifications due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Parking will be limited to 70 percent capacity and twine will be given to those who open their hatches.
Markers will be placed in the service lines at the snack bar to keep people separated and condiments will be handed out. Self-serve pumps have been removed.
Outside food and drink will be permitted, but there will be an extra $12 charge for those who do. A special permit will be given to display for this case.
A crew member will be present in the restrooms to constantly clean and sanitize. The doors will also be propped open for airflow and to limit touching the door.
The playground will be closed, but guests are able to bring their own entertainment before the show.
Guests are also asked to arrive early and gates will close 10 minutes before the show unless 70 percent capacity is reached before then.
