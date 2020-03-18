Forecast: A cooler Wednesday but VERY warm weather ends the week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There are a few chances of rain coming up, but nothing too big. We’ll warm up impressively on Friday
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny start, mostly cloudy finish. Night time rain likely (60% chance at night). High around 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with few scattered showers possible very early. Lows upper 40s, highs soaring to mid/upper 70s later in day. (Rain Chance early: 30%)
FRIDAY: Record Warmth possible: Record is 85° Partly sunny and much warmer with nighttime showers and storm possible. Lows low 60s, high 84! (Rain Chance 30% in PM)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply cooler. Early morning rain showers possible. Lows lower 50s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance 30% early)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs only near 50
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Areas of light rain likely. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s (Rain Chance 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Lows lower 40s, highs lower 60s. Rain chance 60%
