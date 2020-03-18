Exploding the boredom away: How to make volcanoes with your kids

(WWBT) - Many of your kids have been home for a few days, so you might be running out of things to do, don’t panic. Here’s an idea that’s an explosion of fun: a volcano or, if you can’t go outside, exploding fruit punch!
Take a glass and put in two spoonfuls of baking soda, a spoonful of dish soap, and about five drops of red food coloring.
You can do this a few different ways; you can go outside and dig a small hole, so the eruption comes out of the ground or you can do it in the bathtub! It will be really easy to clean up, just call it exploding fruit punch!
Take about an ounce of white vinegar and watch your volcano erupt!
