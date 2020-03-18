Cosmetologists work to follow guidelines, remain open, amid COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Coronavirus spreading in Virginia - and Governor Ralph Northam banning gatherings of more than ten people, many wonder what this means for the local beauty industry.
“The biggest thing is if we cannot work, is there going to be something for us? We’re not in an industry where we can call the corporate ladder for PTO,” said Haley Smith, owner of Loveley’s Hair in Richmond. “We are self employed. If we don’t touch people we don’t get paid.”
Smith owns a three chair natural hair salon, and regularly operates under the 10 person rule.
“Being in an intimate setting, I was already on top of cleanliness before this happened, but [clients] know I am going to be extra [thorough] right now," she said.
While some salons and barbershops are temporarily closing, Smith is among many remaining open, and changing their guidelines.
“When they walk in, the first thing they are going to have to do is wash their hands," she explained. “They will have to go through some questions, saying they know they are not having symptoms and they are not worried about having the virus, and where they have been, where they have traveled.”
Smith has increased the amount of wiping, spraying and dissecting that takes place when the shop opens and closes, as well as in between clients.
Larger salon chains such as Great Clips and Hair Cuttery, have salons staying open, while others are closing until further notice.
So far, close to one million people have signed an online petition, to assist professionals in the Cosmetology, Barber and Body Work Industry.
It was started by a salon owner in Michigan, encouraging a federal aid package:
“There is already no paid time off/sick leave for self-employment, so many are forced to choose between potential bankruptcy or struggling to remain open, which puts the community as a whole at risk for infection. The very nature of our industry is close contact, often in small studio spaces, where despite using our above-average knowledge of sanitation practices, we are exposed to airborne transmission with every possible cough or sneeze from our clientele. Any beauty worker infected with COVID-19 has the ability to transmit the infection quickly to his or her full book of clients on every given day, even before symptoms arise.The need for an Economic Hardship package is immediate.”
Smith says she is preparing for more possible changes in the industry, thinking creatively about what she may have to do next, if the decision to close her doors for the time being has to be made.
“I would like to support [clients] online by creating some resources, maybe mailing or telling them where they can get their products--right now that’s the main option, we would have to go, digitally,” she explained.
With Coronavirus concerns, the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation is extending the validity of licenses, certifications, and other credentials issued by its regulatory boards that would otherwise expire during the declared state of emergency. They are also temporarily waiving regulations that prohibit or limit online instruction.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.