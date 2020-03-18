Coronavirus testing capacity in Virginia expected to double

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus testing has continued to be a concern in the Commonwealth, but Tuesday, state leaders announced relief is on the way.
“Private companies are in line to help us and many of you heard from the federal government, plans to launch automated testing and drive-thru test sites around the country," explained State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver. "Virginia is in that next phase, that should get those tests from the federal government.”
Dr. Oliver confirmed in a press conference Tuesday, that the number of available tests should double this week in Virginia.
In the Hampton Roads area, Sentara Hospital began drive-thru testing Monday at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and the Sentara Edinburgh Diagnostic Center in Chesapeake.
“It would be nice to know for family members, to make sure this stuff is not spreading out there,” explained a Chesterfield resident.
She asked to remain anonymous, but after returning from a trip to Alaska, and flying through several major airports, including Seattle, she felt sick with what she thought was the flu. She went to a doctor and tested negative for the flu. She says her symptoms got worse.
“Tightness in the chest, extreme coughing, rapid heartbeat, which then causes severe headaches,” the woman described.
The woman says doctors ran a viral panel and diagnosed her with Coronavirus NL63, which is a more common strain of the virus. Doctors told her she would feel better in 3-4 days, instead, her symptoms worsened.
“My peak, when I got a whole lot worse, was on day 12 when I visited the ER for the second time, and they were in contact with the [Virginia] Health Department to try and test me for [COVID-19]," she said.
With testing being limited, and patients needing to meet certain criteria, the woman says she was told she did not meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. The woman says she was told to treat her symptoms as if she did have the novel coronavirus, and was advised to isolate, which is what she has continued to do. The woman says the situation left her with a single question.
“Can you have two strains?" she asked. “That’s my concern, that unless it is absolutely impossible that you can’t have a secondary infection on top of [NL63]. If they’re not continuing any more tests, how can they know, how can the public be safe?”
In an e-mail to NBC 12, Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond/Henrico District Director for VDH says:
“I haven’t seen this reported widely. It is unlikely that someone would be affected with 2 viruses simultaneously, but it is possible. Having NL63 (a common form of the virus that has circulated for decades) is a different strain of the virus, and would not offer protection from COVID-19.”
The woman hopes that with more tests being made available in the U.S. herself and others who may be experiencing similar respiratory issues and concerned, will be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Governor Ralph Northam says even with drive-thru options available right now, there is still required pre-screening for patients.
“We will ask, do they have a high fever? Do they have a cough? Do they have shortness of breath?" The Governor explained. "If they meet the screening criteria, they will be tested, and if they don’t, they won’t be tested just because we don’t have the number of tests. I would reiterate what Dr. Oliver said - each day is getting better.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.