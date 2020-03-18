Central Virginia schools begin to extend closures amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Schools around Central Virginia are beginning to extend closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Richmond City Public Schools is extending its closure into April amid the coronavirus outbreak.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the district will be extending the closure through Spring Break, which means it will be closed through at least Monday. April 13.
“I know this is only going to increase stress, childcare challenges, and financial hardship for many of our families, a significant number of whom already struggle on a daily basis to make ends meet. Please know that we are collaborating closely with Mayor Stoney and President Newbille to provide as much support as possible to those most in need,” Kamras said.
Kamras also said they are working on a continued food distribution plan.
All Virginia schools are closed for at least two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered them to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will remain closed until at least April 13 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
“This decision was not reached lightly, and we realize the impact that this will have on day-to-day family operations and education as a whole. However, with the guidance we have from health experts and various levels of governments’ emergency declarations, we believe this action is in the best interest of our students and staff,” Chesterfield School officials said in a letter to staff.
Hanover County Public Schools will be closed through at least April 12. The closure includes all extracurricular events and use of our buildings by any group.
“We understand that this is a significant disruption to your daily lives as we all work to adjust to our new normal. We do not make these decisions lightly, but we believe this is the best decision to help further protect our community. We continue to ask for your patience, understanding, and support during this difficult and unprecedented situation in our community and country,” the school system said.
Goochland County Schools will be closed through April 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“While students should prepare to meet teachers’ expectations during the time schools are closed, we understand that the completion of all work may not be possible,” the school system posted on its site.
Henrico Public Schools said the division hopes to open its doors again starting on April 14.
“Like you, we continue to keep a close eye on local, state and national health recommendations, and we can’t rule out the possibility that this information will change again,” officials said online.
