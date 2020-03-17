YMCA of Greater Richmond temporarily closing due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA of Greater Richmond is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus.
YMCA locations will be closed until further notice starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through. Though we are saddened by the situation and not being able to serve our members and program participants, we wholeheartedly support the directive of our health officials and government leaders in working to limit the spread of infection from COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus,” Tim Joyce, president and CEO, said.
The YMCA will offer the option of online classes and content, which can be found here.
