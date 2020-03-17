Warning: Dominion Service Scam

The other reason you know it’s a scam? Attorney General Mark Herring filed an emergency petition requesting a freeze on all disconnections and suspended late fees during the state of emergency. Herring said it’s important Virginians have access to important utilities, especially when they are being asked to stay home to slow the spread of the virus. “We can’t have utilities disconnecting service. It’s especially important too for hourly wage earners whose incomes are likely to be impacted by business closures and social distancing.”