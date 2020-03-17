Virginia health leaders continue to monitor coronavirus as they await additional test kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Central Virginia continues after a patient at VCU Medical Center tested positive for the coronavirus. The hospital confirmed the diagnosis Monday and says it is screening new patients for symptoms before they are admitted.
VCU Health also decided to suspend routine visitation at the hospital until the threat is under control.
Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula says another person in Central Virginia who tested positive for coronavirus took the test through a private lab company. He says as more test kits are made available, especially at those private testing sites, it will help shed more light on just how widespread this emerging disease is in the area.
Meanwhile, one woman said she’s in a state of limbo.
"I can’t leave my house. They told me to self-isolate myself,” a 20-year-old who asked not to be identified said.
She lives in Henrico and could barely get through our interview due to the extreme cough.
“It’s mainly just the cough now. The sore throat has kind of diminished. The fever is coming in waves,” she said.
She's also battling shortness of breath.
“Every time I go up and down my stairs, I have to sit down for a minute.”
She traveled to North Carolina last week.
“When I came home from North Carolina, the same night that I came home, I visited my significant other who just got home from a two-month tour in the UK. He was in London, Germany, Netherlands and France. He was all over the place.”
She started wondering if she came down with COVID-19 and went to her doctor right away.
"I was in there for about two hours. They took a throat swab, a nose swab and a chest x-ray. They said I tested negative for the flu {and} for strep and that I have minimal buildup in my chest so they’re not confirmed about pneumonia. I asked ‘well did I test positive for corona?’ They said ‘we do not have tests available for the public right now unless you are severely in need of it. You can go to the department of health. They are doing free tests there.’ I went to the health department here in Richmond and they told me they have no tests open to the public,” she continued.
But she says they called her job and her boss told her to stay home.
“I will be out of work for at least two weeks without pay,” she said.
State health leaders are asking doctors not to send their patients to local health departments because at this time they are not equipped to test for coronavirus.
Health officials say when a patient is diagnosed with coronavirus, depending on that person’s health status, they can either be sent home to self-isolate or stay overnight in the hospital. As more test kits come into our area, the health department may consider pop-up, drive-through sites. But that is just an idea on the table as they work through the best course of action.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.