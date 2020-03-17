Virginia health leaders continue to monitor coronavirus as they await additional test kits

"I was in there for about two hours. They took a throat swab, a nose swab and a chest x-ray. They said I tested negative for the flu {and} for strep and that I have minimal buildup in my chest so they’re not confirmed about pneumonia. I asked ‘well did I test positive for corona?’ They said ‘we do not have tests available for the public right now unless you are severely in need of it. You can go to the department of health. They are doing free tests there.’ I went to the health department here in Richmond and they told me they have no tests open to the public,” she continued.