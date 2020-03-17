VCU graduate programs get top rankings by U.S. News & World Report

"The College of Health Professions’ Occupational Therapy program improved to No. 15 (previously No. 17) and its Physical Therapy program kept its No. 20 spot, making both the top programs of their kind in Virginia. In addition, two schools — the School of Pharmacy at No. 20 and the School of Education at No. 26 — retained top-30 rankings, and the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs was ranked No. 45, with its Public Management & Leadership program at No. 39. The College of Engineering’s Nuclear Engineering program moved up to No. 18 (previously No. 20).” the release said.