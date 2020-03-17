VCU graduate programs get top rankings by U.S. News & World Report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts and other programs have been ranked by the U.S. News & World Report.
A total of 22 fields ranked in the top 50 overall.
Here is a list of the top rankings:
- The School of the Arts Sculpture program - No. 1
- School of Fine Arts - No. 4
- Printmaking - No. 2
- Graphic Design - No. 4
- Time-Based/New Media - No. 5
- Painting/Drawing - No. 12
“This year’s top-50 rankings included sharp increases from the School of Nursing at No. 33 for master’s (previously No. 53) and No. 37 for Doctor of Nursing Practice (previously No. 44), the College of Humanities and Sciences for Clinical Psychology at No. 43 (previously No. 57) and the School of Medicine for Primary Care at No. 49 (previously No. 55),"
"The College of Health Professions’ Occupational Therapy program improved to No. 15 (previously No. 17) and its Physical Therapy program kept its No. 20 spot, making both the top programs of their kind in Virginia. In addition, two schools — the School of Pharmacy at No. 20 and the School of Education at No. 26 — retained top-30 rankings, and the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs was ranked No. 45, with its Public Management & Leadership program at No. 39. The College of Engineering’s Nuclear Engineering program moved up to No. 18 (previously No. 20).” the release said.
