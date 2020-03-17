University of Richmond postpones commencement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is postponing the Class of 2020 Commencement until a later date this year due to coronavirus.
With the Centers for Disease Control recommending no gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, university officials have decided to postpone commencement.
“I deeply regret this outcome. Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our Commencement exercises,” university president Ronald A. Crutcher said.
Crutcher noted in his letter posted to the university’s website that he and other university officials will work to unite the graduating class on campus later this year to celebrate accomplishments. No details have been announced as of yet.
To read the full letter, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.