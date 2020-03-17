Supreme Court of Virginia suspends non-emergency evictions

With the Supreme Court of Virginia declaring a judicial emergency and suspending non-emergency and non-essential court cases for the next 21 days, this will include new eviction cases. (Source: Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)
March 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Supreme Court of Virginia declaring a judicial emergency and suspending non-emergency and non-essential court cases for the next 21 days, this will include new eviction cases.

“It would be an absolute outrage for Virginians to be evicted from their homes during this emergency, especially as we are asking them to practice social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Attorney General Herring. “This temporary eviction suspension is particularly important for hourly wage earners who are more likely to lose income and not be able to pay their rent because of business closures. I want to thank the Supreme Court of Virginia for making this important decision to protect Virginians during these unprecedented times.”

