Supermarkets adjust policies to accommodate surge in customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Supermarkets are adjusting policies in an effort to accommodate the surge in customers as coronavirus fears sweep the nation.
“Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Lysol," said the assistant manager of The Market at 25th, Shaaron Atkins-Comfort. "Unfortunately, one of the cans had ‘coronavirus’ on it so that was a go-to item. You have some customers that you can tell is grabbing more supplies than they need.”
Atkins-Comfort says that the store has had to make some changes to accommodate this new trend in shopping, including limits on hot items and closing down the salad bar - instead, the store is offering the food pre-packaged.
In addition, even more, sanitizing stations and wipes are available around the store, on top of a real team effort among workers.
“They’re working harder, working longer hours. They’re willing to come in and help us out, and work different departments,” she said.
But major markets are also getting on the safety train: Publix, Kroger and Wegmans are closing earlier – while increasing cleaning schedule in-store.
Food Lion, on the other hand, will operate normal hours, and so will the Market at 25th, as Atkins-Comfort says the community comes first.
“The worst thing we can do is stress. Stress causes sickness. The best thing we can do is do what you can. You only can do what you can, and help each other out," she added.
Kroger also in a statement that they are looking to fill hundreds of positions at stores and other company sites to keep up with the influx of business.
