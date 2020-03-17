Stony Point Fashion Park will remain open, reduces hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stony Point Fashion Park will remain open and has reduced hours amid the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“With the support of our local health department, Stony Point Fashion Park will reduce its hours beginning today, March 17,” Stony Point Fashion Park said in a statement. “Please check with individual stores, restaurants and the theater at this center as they may have varying hours so they can continue to provide support and services to our communities.”
The temporarily reduced hours will be Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, all center events have been canceled through March 31.
