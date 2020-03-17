Stoney working with restaurants to help them stay profitable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is working with city restaurant owners to help keep business going during the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurants will be offering curbside delivery. Customers can place orders in advance and then pick them up outdoors from their car.
“In the Central Business District and various neighborhood commercial districts, SP+ will assist with traffic flow. Normal parking regulations will be relaxed during this period,” a release said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.