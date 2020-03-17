Spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway postponed

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As NASCAR has postponed all race events through May 3, the spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway scheduled for April 17-19 has been postponed, including the Monster Cup circuit’s Toyota Owners 400. The event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced in the future.
Richmond will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
“As a sport and community, we are united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As this dynamic situation continues to evolve, we will continue to work closely with our federal, state, local, and public health officials. We look forward to brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway.”
This move by NASCAR comes after postponing its two races at Atlanta and Homestead. Officials say they are still hoping to get all 36 races in this season. Monster Cup drivers were four races into their campaign, with Joey Logano leading the standings. Denny Hamlin currently sits third.
The fall weekend at the Action Track is set for September 11-12.
