Richmond’s Mayor addresses emergency meeting of city council over COVID-19 concerns.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday in downtown Richmond, it was noticeably more quiet. Few people were venturing out, and if they did many wore masks and gloves. It’s a sign that people are heeding warnings over the coronavirus.
"I am grateful to all the residents out there who are obeying the guidelines provided To us by the center for disease control," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
Until March 20, city-owned public building like city hall and city court buildings.
"It's our hope that we can do everything we can to thwart the infection curve, the bell curve and flatten it out so that we can have an opportunity to actually to have a fighting chance through this whole critical time," said Stoney.
Monday afternoon, Stoney addressed an emergency meeting of city council over COVID-19 concerns. He walked through the steps the city is taking after declaring a local state of emergency on Friday. Those steps include offering relocation services to the homeless population at Cathy’s Camp. During the meeting, city councilors approved the necessary emergency declaration paperwork.
“Not to despair, we are going to get through this. We are going to get through this. If we listen to the instructions that are provided by some of our institutions whether federal government or state government or your local government, we are going to get through this,” said Stoney.
On the state front, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam met with his cabinet Monday morning to work on helping communities deal with coronavirus. His office tweeted a picture of the meeting. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is working to prevent utility disconnections due to unpaid bills during this time. His office has already received around 30 price gouging complaints over cleaning supplies and medicine.
“If anyone out there thinks that they’re seeing exorbitant prices for necessities like cleaning supplies, medicines, hand sanitizer contact our consumer protection section as soon as possible and we will investigate it,” said Herring.
Governor Northam has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m.
