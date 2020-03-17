Resident at Richmond long-term care facility hospitalized for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
In a news release Tuesday, a spokesperson said the resident was hospitalized after returning from a trip to Florida.
“Westminster Canterbury is working closely with public health officials, who are on campus partnering with Westminster Canterbury healthcare staff,” the news release said. “Virginia Department of Health officials are now determining who may have come into contact with the resident and a number of healthcare staff are at home in self-quarantine.”
The CEO of the facility and the Director of the Richmond and Henrico Department of Health will speak with the media about the case at the facility Tuesday afternoon.
During Tuesday’s news conference by the Governor, VDH officials announced the case. Governor Ralph Northam urged people over the age of 65 to self-quarantine in order to keep them safe.
A Westminster Canterbury Richmond spokesperson added the facility has been monitoring the latest developments and implemented several procedures to prevent the spread of the virus:
- On March 4, staff began tracking the travel plans of residents, staff and their families in order to monitor those travelling to affected areas.
- On March 11, as soon as a case was confirmed in greater Richmond, Westminster Canterbury took strides to lock down the campus, closing the campus to visitors and screening everyone who entered campus, including all staff members, with questions and temperature screenings.
“As soon as COVID-19 was diagnosed for the hospitalized resident, Westminster Canterbury took additional steps, including requiring all residents to remain in their apartments,” the news release said. “All needs of residents will be attended to by staff.”
Westminster Canterbury Richmond is a continuing care retirement and life plan community. The facility was founded in 1971 by the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches and opened in 1975.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
