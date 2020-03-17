Police identify man found dead in semi-tractor cab

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man found dead in a semi-tractor cab on Monday morning.
Officers identified the victim as Rushard O. Grant, 40, of Charleston, SC.
Police were called just before 8:30 a.m. for the report of an abandoned semi-tractor cab in the 2400 block of Lamb Avenue.
At the scene, police found Grant unresponsive in the front of the cab.
“He was suffering from apparent trauma to the body and pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
