Outer Banks closed to public amid coronavirus concerns

DARE COUNTY, N.C (WWBT) - Outer Banks has announced that visitor access has been restricted amid coronavirus concerns.
Checkpoints at entry points to Dare County will be established at 2 p.m., and no visitors will be allowed access to Currituck County (Corolla), Hyde County (Ocracoke Island) or Tyrrell County. People who reside, own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke will be allowed entry.
“While there are currently no individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County, officials weighed the potential benefits for community health along with the tremendous impacts these restrictions have on our community,” The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said. "These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts, however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Permanent residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of Dare County businesses may review entry guidelines here.
To avoid contact with personnel, please display your permit on your dashboard so it is clearly visible for checkpoint personnel.
Personnel working at the Emergency Operations Center are available to answer COVID-19 related questions using a dedicated phone line.
Please call 252.475.5008. Personnel anticipates a high volume of calls.
If you reach a voicemail, please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.