News to Know for March 17: Dominion Energy relief efforts; Free meals for students; Reward offered for toddler murder; Dollar General helps elderly customers; Mostly cloudy day

Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, with President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency and Governor Ralph Northam canceling all schools throughout the commonwealth. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
In a Sunday phone conference, Governor Ralph Northam reported there are now 51 cases of coronavirus statewide.
On Monday, March 16, Northam has confirmed the second death of a person in the state due to coronavirus. Northam said a man in his 70s on the Peninsula died from the virus.
On Saturday, March 14, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first death in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to coronavirus.
The Peninsula Health District has 8 cases in the James City Cty area. Officials are tracing their steps and have identified roughly 280 people who came in contact with patients.
The Supreme Court of Virginia has issued a judicial emergency at the request of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The order suspends all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts. All deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.
The order is in effect Monday, March 16, to Monday, April 6, 2020.
To view a list of exceptions that courts are to implement, click here.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is suspending all public masses effective immediately amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Bishop Barry C. Knestout directed the temporary suspension in support of the guidance from federal and state public health officials.
The suspension includes Sunday Masses, holy days, and weekday Masses.
The announcement comes after Governor’s Ralph Northam’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in the state.
Richmond City Public Schools is extending its closure into April amid the coronavirus outbreak.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the district will be extending the closure through Spring Break, which means it will be closed through at least Monday. April 13.
Kamras also said they are working on a continued food distribution plan.
For more information, click here.
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts across the U.S.
The company has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. Residential customers previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact the company for assistance reconnecting service. In addition, the company is planning to waive late fees and reconnection fees and is seeking approval from utility commissions where required to do so.
For more information, visit Dominion Energy’s website.
Schools in Richmond and the surrounding areas will be supplying food for students and families.
Click on the following schools to view information:
Schools across the state have been canceled for at least two weeks.
All K-12 schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will still decide specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning.
FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting and killing a toddler.
The shooting death of 3-year-old Shamar Hill, Jr. happened on Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond.
An FBI Seeking Information poster has been created and published on the FBI’s main webpage.
Anyone with information should call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929.
To help keep kids learning while they are at home during the coronavirus closures, Scholastic is releasing daily courses for children of all ages.
Scholastic says the projects aim to “keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.”
There will be four separate lessons for pre-k and kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three through five, and grades six and up.
Learning experiences will be built around a story or video.
To learn more, click here.
A major discount retailer is adjusting its operating hours while also encouraging allowing special time periods for shopping for customers who are at particular risk from the novel coronavirus.
Dollar General Corporation said that it is encouraging its stores to dedicate the first hour of operation in their business day to the needs of senior customers. This would allow them to make purchases and avoid potential exposure to other customers who may have COVID-19, according to company officials.
The company also said that stores will close an hour earlier than their posted closing times to allow staff to clean their stores.
