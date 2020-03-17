New Kent kicking off 'Grab and Go’ meal program for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County Public Schools will be kicking off a free ‘Grab and Go’ meal program for students after schools will be closed for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to New Kent County Public Schools, the Grab and Go meal service will be located at the New Kent High School cafeteria on March 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Another distribution will be held on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. if families are not able to pick up meals on Tuesday.
For updates, visit the New Kent Schools website.
