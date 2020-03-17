Louisa County Schools offering free meals during closures

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools is providing free meals to children during the school closure.
Meals will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 19-27.
The meals are for children ages two through 18, as well as special needs students up to 21 years old.
The service will be curbside delivery and no ID is required, but children must also be in the car.
Tuesdays will have breakfast and lunch for two days and Thursdays will have both meals for three days.
Meals can be picked up at the following locations:
- Louisa County Resource Council - 9-11 a.m.
- Trevilians Elementary School - 9-11 a.m.
- Jouett Elementary School - 9-11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.