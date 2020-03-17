Local government offices adjust operations due to coronavirus

(WWBT) - Local governments around Central Virginia are adjusting operations due to coronavirus.
Hopewell is taking the following actions through at least Sunday, March 29.
- All city offices, facilities and buildings are closed to the public. This includes city hall, Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, Voter Registrar’s Office, Office on Youth and Community Center.
- City employees are to continue to report to work as usual; however, tele-work, per the City’s Policy is in effect.
- Citizens can use the Treasurer’s drop box behind City Hall for payments.
- All city sponsored events, programs, classes and activities scheduled during this time are canceled.
- Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is closed all of the their library locations until April 6, 2020 (pending Board approval).
- Parks and playgrounds remain open at this time.
- Department of Development building inspections will continue based on availability, but property maintenance inspections will only occur where there is an immediate life/safety issue.
- The Department of Social Services will have limited access during this time, and clients should call 541-2330 for more information.
- CVWMA trash and recycling collections will continue to take place as scheduled
- Parks and Recreation:
- County parks and trails, with the exception of Henricus Historical Park, will remain open, but Rockwood Nature Center and Bensley, Mayes-Colbert Ettrick and Stonebridge Recreation Centers will be closed until further notice. We strongly advise visitors to practice social distancing.
- Henricus Historical Park will remain closed until further notice.
- Chesterfield County Public Library:
- All county libraries are closed through Sunday, March 22. Some e-services will remain available online, such as the checking-out of e-books. Due dates for all currently checked-out books will be extended and late fees have been suspended until further notice.
- Department of Cooperative Extension:
- The Chesterfield County Department of Cooperative Extension will remain closed until further notice.
- Convenience Centers:
- At this time, both of Chesterfield County’s convenience centers, the Northern Area Convenience Center and the Southern Area Convenience Center, will operate on a normal schedule.
- Chesterfield County Courts:
- The Supreme Court of Virginia ordered all court hearings suspended until Tuesday, April 7, with exceptions for trials in which defendants did not waive their right to a speedy trial. Please refer to their webpage at www.chesterfield.gov/coronaviruscourts.
- Mental Health and Social Services:
- More information regarding Mental Health and Social Services will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17.
Closed facilities
- Petersburg Public Library
- All Petersburg Museums
- Petersburg Freedom Support Center
- All City Parks, Recreation Facilities and Administrative Office
- City Hall and City Hall Annex
- Community Corrections (20 East Tabb Street, 3rd Floor)
- Fire Stations will be closed for Tours and Events
- Code Compliance
- Petersburg Animal Care and Control
- Public Utilities and Street Operations
- Facilities Management & Operations Office
- Union Train Station
Facilities with reduced operations:
- Petersburg Bureau of Police (Front window only)
- Fire Stations – (Emergency only)
- Petersburg Area Transit (Greyhound Ticket Office only)
- Fiscal Management Building, Billing & Collections (Effective Wednesday, March 18, in-person payments only accepted through new collection window)
- Department of Social Services – (Front Area Lobby only)
- Dogwood Trace Golf Course (Walk-up window only)
Henrico government offices are opening on March 17 but with some services reduced.
County operations will resume at reduced levels, with some facilities, including libraries and recreation centers, closed and some services limited or suspended.
Hanover government offices, courts and facilities are open with reduced operations on March 17.
- Hanover DMV Select Services are closed
- Hanover Libraries closed through March 29. The library will provide curbside service from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call your local library for details.
- Parks and Recreation programs closed through March 29.
- No used oil collection at waste centers.
Offices will be closed through March 20, but essential services will continue.
