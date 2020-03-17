Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginians adjust to new normal as more things close down
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have begun adjusting to living with the threat of the new coronavirus, as elected officials and business owners struggled to decide what should stay open and what should close. The state said Monday the total number of people in Virginia who tested positive for the virus was 51. The state also reported the second virus-related death. With schools across the state closed, large gatherings banned and much of the state's workforce encouraged to work at home, many businesses opted to close down too.
PRIEST ABUSE
Former priest in northern Virginia charged with sexual abuse
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager in Virginia in a case dating back nearly 35 years, and city councilman David Grosso from the District of Columbia has come forward with a statement saying he was victimized. Sixty-three-year-old Scott Asalone was charged in Loudoun County. Attorney General Mark Herring's office says Asalone was arrested Saturday in New Jersey and will be transferred to Virginia. Asalone was on a list last year of priests described by the Arlington Diocese as credibly accused of abuse. Asalone's lawyer said his client looks forward to his day in court and seeking vindication.
AP-VA-TRIAL-1989 KILLING
Trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend 30 years ago
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A man will face trial on charges alleging that he killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in Virginia more than 30 years ago. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz faces a June 10 trial start date. He faces charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in Stafford County. That's where the remains of Marta Rodriguez were discovered. She had disappeared from Arlington County in 1989. Rodriguez–Cruz was indicted in October. By then, he was already serving a 12-year prison sentence for killing another woman, Pamela Butler, at her home in Washington in 2009.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATION'S CAPITAL
DC closes gyms, theaters, orders takeout only in restaurants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., is shutting down all movie theaters and gyms, and ordering all restaurants and bars to serve only takeout, as the nation's capital continues to ramp up its social distancing measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is also placing local National Guard units on standby, but not actively deploying them yet. All restaurants and bars will be able to offer to offer carry-out to customers or to food delivery services, but all dining or drinking in the establishments is prohibited, starting at 10 p.m. Monday.
CONDEMNED JAIL-RULING
Judge cancels council's resolution to close condemned jail
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A judge has reaffirmed his previous ruling that a Virginia city must repair its jail instead of condemning it after the city council passed a resolution defying his orders. Circuit Judge Johnny Morrison said Friday that his order to keep Portsmouth City Jail open was very clear. Portsmouth officials condemned its jail in July because investigators found the complex unfit for human occupancy. Morrison ruled in January that officials must fix the jail instead of closing it. Portsmouth City Council passed a resolution to close the jail, despite Morrison's ruling. On Friday, Morrison canceled their resolution and reiterated his past ruling. The city intends to appeal the order.
CROSSING GUARD-HIT
Virginia driver charged with striking school crossing guard
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a man with striking a crossing guard while the worker was directing traffic at an elementary school. Chesapeake police told news outlets the guard was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening following the crash Friday. News outlets report 40-year-old Dontae Jenkins is accused of losing control of his pickup truck, spinning out and hitting the victim. Authorities say he tried to stop before the crash. He's been charged with reckless driving, failure to have a vehicle inspected, no insurance and insufficient tire tread depth. It's unclear whether Jenkins has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
METRO-FATAL STABBING
Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro station
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed at the Pentagon Metrorail station. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the stabbing occurred on the Pentagon station's lower platform around 9 a.m. Monday. Metro Transit Police as well as the Pentagon force Protection Agency responded to the scene. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Metro officials said their investigation is ongoing but they have information on a possible suspect. The station was closed Monday as police investigated.
BC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUNDAY-WORSHIP
Worshippers go online, those at services keep a distance
ATLANTA (AP) — Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews as houses of worship adjust to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Many religious institutions around the country are streaming their services this week, while others asked congregations to keep their distances and limit physical contact. Religious institutions worldwide are altering worship, including the Vatican, which says Holy Week liturgical celebrations next month will not be open to the public. Spain is following suit on its measures and the Orthodox Church of Cyprus says believers should refrain from attending services for three weeks.