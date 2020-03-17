Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., is shutting down all movie theaters and gyms, and ordering all restaurants and bars to serve only takeout, as the nation's capital continues to ramp up its social distancing measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is also placing local National Guard units on standby, but not actively deploying them yet. All restaurants and bars will be able to offer to offer carry-out to customers or to food delivery services, but all dining or drinking in the establishments is prohibited, starting at 10 p.m. Monday.