WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The new ballpark for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate reached a milestone in the midst of a nationwide sports shutdown. The first steel beams are in the ground for Polar Park. The ballpark will house the Worcester Red Sox starting next season. A team spokesman says construction remains on schedule for opening day in April of 2021. The minor league ballclub is moving to the central Massachussetts city after a 50-year presence in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.