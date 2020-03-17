Henrico Police charge two out-of-state men with child solicitation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two out-of-state men have been arrested and charged with child solicitation via the internet as part of an undercover investigation.
Henrico Police said in November 2019, Robert Ralph Miller, 57, of Green Lane, PA, began conversing with Vice Investigation Team detectives whom Miller thought was a minor.
“[He] indicated he was much younger than he really was,” police said. “The male sent photos and videos and asked for pictures of the minor he thought he was speaking with.”
As a result of the investigation, Miller was identified and extradited to Henrico County. He was booked at the jail March 13.
Meanwhile, a Florida man has also been charged in connection to an undercover child solicitation operation.
In early January, Henrico’s Vice Investigations Team was on the internet in an undercover capacity when detectives were contacted by a man.
“The undercover claimed to be an early teen and the male advised he was 48,” police said. “The male chatted about inappropriate acts and even spoke by phone.”
During the investigation Marvin Eugene Duncan, 55, of Boca Raton, FL was identified and extradited to Henrico County. Duncan was also booked at the Henrico jail on March 13.
