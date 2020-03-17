Henrico man charged with animal cruelty involving horses

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges out of Powhatan County regarding an incident involving several horses.
Nathaniel Keel White Feather, 60, faces five counts of animal cruelty. Feather was arrested by Henrico police on an arrest warrant as part of a Powhatan County Animal Control Division investigation.
“The horses were located on a property in Powhatan County leased by White Feather,” said Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss.
Searfoss added the horses are still alive but did not provide a location to the incident or further information due to the ongoing investigation.
White Feather was booked at Henrico Jail West on March 13 and is scheduled to appear in Powhatan General District court on Friday. However, that appearance is subject to change due to COVID-19 concerns.
