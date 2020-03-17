Harrisonburg hospital sets up tents outside emergency room for COVID-19 testing

At this time, only one positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley out of Virginia's 51 confirmed cases. That was a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s who developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to a pneumonia with high fever. Health officials investigated that patient's contacts in the days leading up to diagnosis and reached out to anyone affected, but would not publicly identify where the patient had traveled in the area out of respect for the patient's privacy.