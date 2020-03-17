Harrisonburg hospital sets up tents outside emergency room for COVID-19 testing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg's local hospital now has an established area set up outside the main building for COVID-19 testing.
Sentara RMH has put up two tents outside of their Emergency Department to screen patients and test for the novel coronavirus.
The tents are technically an extension of the emergency department's services. According to a hospital official, the tents were set up to provide for additional capacity and to keep any patients with possible coronavirus symptoms separated from general emergency department patients.
Tests at that location, however, will only be run for people who meet the hospital's COVID-19 testing criteria.
According to Sentara's website, when they screen patients, they make decisions on COVID-19 testing based on the following criteria:
• If you have 2 of the 3 following symptoms: a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, cough, and shortness of breath.
• And you've either traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak or been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19
If you don't meet those criteria, Sentara encourages people to stay home and continue to follow the CDC's recommended prevention methods.
Sentara RMH encourages anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to speak with their medical provider to find out if they meet testing requirements or schedule a virtual visit first through MDLive or a Sentara Video Visit.
When WHSV reached out to RMH on Monday to ask how many testing kits they have on hand, hospital officials told WHSV, "We continue to monitor our testing supplies and are managing and triaging across our local sites of care, as well as across Sentara, according to the needs of our organization."
Hospital officials told WHSV on Tuesday that they're working with local health officials to monitor testing kits but would not elaborate on their testing capacity at a local level.
At this time, only one positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley out of Virginia's 51 confirmed cases. That was a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s who developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to a pneumonia with high fever. Health officials investigated that patient's contacts in the days leading up to diagnosis and reached out to anyone affected, but would not publicly identify where the patient had traveled in the area out of respect for the patient's privacy.
Sentara RMH officials told WHSV on Monday that they had no other known positive cases as of that time.
The tents at Sentara RMH are not drive-thru testing sites, like the testing sites set up at three Sentara hospitals in eastern Virginia, where the highest concentration of cases in the commonwealth has been.
Sentara RMH plans to send out a community-wide message on COVID-19 as early as Wednesday morning.
All Sentara hospitals have suspended all routine visiting at its hospitals until the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community, with the following exceptions:
• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
• Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have 2 parents, legal guardians, or caregivers who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.
• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have 1 visitor.
• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have 1 visitor.
• Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.
• Patients visiting the Emergency Department, may have 1 person with them only during their ED stay.
Sentara has also prohibited all visitors under the age of 12. Any visitors who do come in through the exception list must stay in the patient's room only for their entire visit and must leave the hospital immediately after leaving the patient's room.
Sentara also now has a Sentara COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-945-2395 to answer questions seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hotline is not used to schedule appointments or provide testing recommendations, but will answer questions about signs and symptoms based on CDC guidelines and provide info on Sentara policies.
For any patients who test presumptive positive for the virus, Sentara hospitals all have dedicated respiratory units and individual rooms, where patients will be treated by essential staff wearing full protective gear.
In line with the Surgeon General's recommendation, Sentara also has a plan for when to limit, reschedule, or transition elective surgeries to another location
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.