Gov. Northam gives update on Virginia’s response to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced updates and measures that Virginia is taking amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Gov. Northam announced that there are now 67 cases of the coronavirus, with a risk of community spread from coronavirus case in Chesterfield County and one from the peninsula.
Health officials are monitoring those contact investigations, but have no information on where the patients caught the virus.
Gov. Northam urges everyone to not attend St. Patrick’s Day celebrations tonight. The governor says the state of Virginia will follow CDC guidelines of no public gatherings of more than 10 people and that citizens 65 years of age or older should self-quarantine for now.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will close their offices to the public. Extensions have been waived one week for unemployment benefits.
According to the VDH Commissioner, Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia has one case of coronavirus at Westminster Canterbury, which is a long-term care facility.
Gov. Northam says the state can expect more drive through testing once more testing kits become available.
