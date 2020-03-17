Goochland County Public Schools provides meals to students, citizens

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS) will be providing meals to students and citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Breakfast and lunch will be served between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on weekdays beginning on March 17.
Meals will be served outside of the school facility in the bus loop by food service staff.
Meals are free to all students enrolled in Goochland County Public Schools. The enrolled student must be present to receive the meal.
Meals are available to purchase for others at $3 per meal.
“We anticipate operation of the Sunshine Food Bus for additional meal distribution later this week,” GCPS said in a statement. “Thank you to our dedicated food service staff for their work to prepare and distribute meals to our community.”
