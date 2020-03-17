Forecast: Warmer back up above average with potential record warmth on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several chances of light rain but nothing too heavy. We’ll warm up impressively on Friday
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Night time rain likely. Lows mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.(Night Rain Chance 50%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with few scattered showers. Lows near 5highs in the 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Record Warmth possible: Record is 85° Partly sunny and much warmer with later day showers and storm possible. Lows low 60s, high 84! (Rain Chance 30% in PM)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply cooler. Lows lower 50s, highs lower 60s (Rain Chance 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows mid 30s, highs low to mid 50s (Rain Chance 20%)
