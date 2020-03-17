Doubletree Hilton in Midlothian saves girls stuffed animal

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Doubletree by Hilton in Midlothian saved the day!
This young girl loves her stuffed animal she calls, “Ruff Ruff."
Allison Kuykendall, the young girl’s mother, was in town for a girls’ soccer tournament.
Sadly, she and her mother noticed that they left Ruff Ruff behind in Richmond while staying in the hotel for a girl’s travel soccer tournament.
Luckily, a few days later, they received a package from Hilton Doubletree with Ruff Ruff inside!
“A few days later we get a package and much to her surprise Ruff Ruff was delivered safely back into her arms,” Allison Kuykendall said.
