Doubletree Hilton in Midlothian saves girls stuffed animal
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:41 PM

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Doubletree by Hilton in Midlothian saved the day!

This young girl loves her stuffed animal she calls, “Ruff Ruff."

Allison Kuykendall, the young girl’s mother, was in town for a girls’ soccer tournament.

Sadly, she and her mother noticed that they left Ruff Ruff behind in Richmond while staying in the hotel for a girl’s travel soccer tournament.

Luckily, a few days later, they received a package from Hilton Doubletree with Ruff Ruff inside!

“A few days later we get a package and much to her surprise Ruff Ruff was delivered safely back into her arms,” Allison Kuykendall said.

