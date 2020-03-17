Deputies charge multiple people following incident at motel

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office charged multiple people following an incident at a Super Motel 8 on March 15.
Deputies were called around 10:12 p.m. for the report of a disturbance at the motel along Warrenton Road.
“The 911 caller advised that a group of individuals was attempting to attack her and her boyfriend with a knife. Fortunately, the victims were able to secure their motel room door and were not injured,” deputies said.
Deputies searched for the suspects and said several suspects were found walking near the old Ponderosa building and Hardee’s. Deputies said they were arrested. Two additional suspects were arrested after being found in the woods.
“Deputies learned that one of the suspects got into a verbal altercation with the victims. The group then followed the victims to their room, and the two male suspects pulled out a knife and made threats,” the sheriff’s office said.
John Childs II, 25, of Manassas and Terrell Kelly, 19, of Stafford were charged with assault by mob. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds.
Shawnette Wright, 18, of Manassas, Natori Henry, 22, of Winchester, Alexis Doggett, 20, of Spotsylvania, and Macy Macewen, 20, of Warrenton were charged with attempted assault bu mob. They were all released.
