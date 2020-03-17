Chickahominy Health District confirms second positive case of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District has confirmed its second positive coronavirus case.
The Chickahominy Health District says the individual likely came in close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside of Virginia. The individual is from Goochland County and is a male in his 60′s. His health is improving.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck said. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.”
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Gov. Northam announced today that Virginia will be following CDC guidelines by avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people.
If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical condition (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune-compromised), you should seriously consider staying at home.
