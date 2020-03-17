Central Virginia localities begin opening call centers for coronavirus questions

Central Virginia localities begin opening call centers for coronavirus questions
Localities around Central Virginia are starting to open call centers to answer citizens’ questions on the coronavirus. (Source: wbrc)
March 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:31 PM

(WWBT) - Localities around Central Virginia are starting to open call centers to answer citizens’ questions on the coronavirus.

Hopewell

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on March 18. The number to call is (804) 541-2391.

Henrico and Richmond

The center, operated by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for questions about the coronavirus. The number is (804) 205-3501. For questions about Henrico County government facilities call (804) 501-5655.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.