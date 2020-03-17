Central Virginia localities begin opening call centers for coronavirus questions

(WWBT) - Localities around Central Virginia are starting to open call centers to answer citizens’ questions on the coronavirus.
Hopewell
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on March 18. The number to call is (804) 541-2391.
Henrico and Richmond
The center, operated by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for questions about the coronavirus. The number is (804) 205-3501. For questions about Henrico County government facilities call (804) 501-5655.
