Can an unusual coalition budge Congress on pipeline reforms?

WASHINGTON — Property rights advocates and environmentalists are often foes when it comes to federal regulations.
But they’ve found some common ground in their shared desire to prod Congress and the courts to overhaul the federal permitting process for natural gas pipelines.
Property rights advocates contend that the current system enables industry to unfairly seize land for energy infrastructure projects, which have been criticized as speculative ventures increasingly connected to a need for new gas. Environmentalists are wary of the climate change implications of burning the natural gas slated to be carried through new pipelines.
“You’ve got new coalitions and you have really well-funded coalitions,” said Alexandra Klass, a University of Minnesota law professor who teaches about environmental and property law. She pointed to environmental organizations joining forces with libertarian groups to push for pipeline reforms.
The unusual coalition is eyeing reforms to the Natural Gas Act — a 1938 law that regulates interstate natural gas pipelines. The law — and criticisms about its implementation — have come under increased scrutiny amid the shale gas boom in the United States.
And Virginia, which is home to some of the most contentious pipeline plans, is at the center of the political and legal skirmishes.
The embattled Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley natural gas pipelines — massive projects slated to run through Virginia — have ignited a fierce national debate about whether the rapid expansion of pipelines will benefit or harm the public. And Virginia lawmakers, including Republicans concerned about threats to property rights, have signaled more willingness than many other GOP politicians to overhaul a permitting process that many say favors the natural gas industry.
Last month, House Democrats convened a hearing to investigate the state of the Natural Gas Act. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) called the hearing “long overdue,” and suggested it was time for Congress to analyze everything from how pipelines are permitted to how much consumers are required to pay for natural gas.
The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.