What the Fed rate cuts mean for consumers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s surprise action over the weekend are two fold.
For most Americans it could mean lowering borrowing costs. At the same time savers will earn less on their money.
Let’s start with credit cards-- cardholders could eventually see a reduction in their annual percentage yield or APR within two billing cycles.
The chief analyst for Comparecards.com says if you have $6,000 in credit card debt this move could end up saving you almost $200 in interest.
Student loans are fixed for now but the government sets annual rates once a year based on the 10 year treasury note. If the 10 year yield stays below 1% federal student loan rates could drop savings borrowers hundreds of dollars in interest.
On the flip side with the fed’s benchmark rate at zero savings-- rates will drop. So, you won’t earn as much on savings in a bank.
But keep in mind some online banks still pay more because of fewer overhead expenses with the brick and mortar.
