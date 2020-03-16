Ways to squeeze in more time for exercise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new survey reveals-- one in 5 Virginians consider shopping a form of exercise. That’s according to the survey by footwear review site, SHOEHERO. The survey also found that Virginians polled say the furthest distance they could run without stopping is 1/10 of a mile. The survey found fitness levels are only 46% of what they could be.
But there are plenty of apps out there that could help to start you on the right path.
Lose it-- helps you see how many calories you are eating each day. You have to be diligent and plug in every meal-- but it really gives you an understanding of you are putting into your body.
There are apple watches and fitbits-- that motivate you to walk more... any chance you get.
Take the stairs before you get in an elevator. Don’t have time for the gym-- maybe there’s time for a 20 minute run or walk in your neighborhood.
While you are at work-- stop what you’re doing and take a quick lap around the building.
There's always ways to squeeze more healthy choices into your day.
