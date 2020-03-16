Virginia State Police investigating three-vehicle crash on I-95

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 16, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 8:07 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95.

According to the investigation, a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by an adult woman was traveling northbound in the middle lane when she merged into the left lane and struck a Honda Civic.

The Honda Civic then lost control and struck a Hyundai Elantra, resulting in the Hyundai Elantra striking a guard rail.

Police say the driver of the Nissan Rogue was charged with unsafe lane change.

The crash remains under investigation.

