Virginia reports 2nd death from coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is confirming the second death of a person in the state due to coronavirus.
Northam said a man in his 70s on the Peninsula died from the virus on Monday.
On Saturday, health officials said a man in his 70s who died of respiratory failure after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. This death happened in James City County.
There are at least 51 cases across the state. Henrico officials have also confirmed a case in the county.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
