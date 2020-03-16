Virginia dentist offices recommend postponement of non-emergency care for two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dentist offices in Virginia will postpone non-emergent dental care for two weeks due to coronavirus precautions.
“The Virginia Dental Associated (VDA) Board of Directors has been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus,” the VDA says, “As dentists, we are in one of the highest risk categories for transmission and contraction of the Coronavirus, with many routine dental procedures having the potential to transmit the virus via aerosolization of fluids. As leaders in the healthcare profession, we are responsible for ensuring the safety of our citizens and for our dental teams.”
The VDA says for two weeks they will be working closely with federal and state resources to update very specific guidelines as they relate to social distancing, procedural modifications to control aerosolization, as well as educating our members on access to staff protective equipment and other safety measures.
The VDA will be communicating updates that are coming at the local, state and federal level over the coming weeks via email, on our social media channels and on the VDA’s COVID-19 Hub.
