VCU Health issues visitor restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is suspending all routine visitors due to concerns of coronavirus transmission.
No visitors will be allowed who:
- Have any symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing
- Have returned from any of the COVID-19 high-risk countries or regions within the last 14 days
- Have been exposed to COVID-19
- Are children under 16 years of age
The hospital says that there are exceptions when a visitor is crucial to the recovery of the patient.
In general, visitors should limit visits to common waiting areas so that social distancing can be maintained.
VCU Health is also implementing the following restrictions based on CDC guidelines:
- Adult patients: Only one visitor per day. All others will be asked to wait for updates outside of the medical facility. Patients at the end of life may have two visitors after discussion with the patient care team.
- Pediatric patients: 2 visitors per day.
- Obstetrical patients: 1 visitor per day.
- Patients undergoing surgery, procedures, or other testing: 1 visitor per day.
- ER patients are limited to one visitor.
- Visitation to patients with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 will be through telecommunication.
Additional precautions include:
- We ask everyone to take extra steps to ensure good handwashing.
- Visitors who are required to wear a mask to enter a patient room will receive only one mask per day, to be used in the patient room.
“We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and visitors, and we appreciate your help keeping our loved ones and our community safe. Working together, we are confident that these measures will help us succeed with managing the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities while balancing the visitation needs of our patients,” VCU Health posted on its website.
