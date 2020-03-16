State Corporation Commission extends order to stop disconnection of electricity, gas, water, sewer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Corporation Commission has extended the order for regulated electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia to suspend service disconnections in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The order extends the ban of service disconnections through June 14. It was originally May 15.
The commission says customers will still owe payment for utilities used.
"If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills (accounts uncollectible) … do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic,” the commission said.
