State Corporation Commission directs electric, natural gas, water companies suspend service disconnection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Corporation Commission has directed regulated electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia to suspend service disconnections in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 60-day moratorium on disconnections will help any customer who may be financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“In taking this action, the Commission order takes judicial notice of the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus,” the State Corporation Commission said.
The commission said as the situation evolves, it may take further action if necessary.
